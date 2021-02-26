MMH    Topics 

Jungheinrich goes green at its German production facilities

Global maker of lift trucks and other equipment announces its six German production plants now operate exclusively on green power, with a green power transition to follow at other global sites

By

Latest Material Handling News

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More News

Effective immediately, all Jungheinrich sites in Germany, including the company’s six German production plants, will operate exclusively on green power, the maker of lift trucks announced today.

The company added that the transition of its foreign branches and plants to green electricity will follow. At the same time, Jungheinrich has begun to generate its own solar power and is gradually equipping its sites with photovoltaic systems for this purpose.

By switching to renewable electricity, the Group has reduced its yearly greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 15,500 tons of CO2 in Germany alone. In a group strategy it presented last November, Jungheinrich put the topic of sustainability at the center of its business activities and set out ambitious goals. Achieving climate neutrality is one of these goals.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and Jungheinrich has set itself the goal of taking a leading role in the fight against global warming,” stated Jungheinrich Chairman of the Board of Management Dr. Lars Brzoska. “The switch to renewable energy sources to meet our electricity needs is an important contribution to more sustainability.”

The next step is the planned transition to eco-power at the Jungheinrich sites abroad. At the same time, the Group has begun to equip its sites with photovoltaic systems so it can also generate its own green electricity in the future. Since mid-February, Jungheinrich has independently operated its first system on the roof of its plant in Moosburg, Bavaria. The Group headquarters in Hamburg-Wandsbek will be equipped with solar panels over the course of this year. Projects at many other sites are currently being planned and will follow.

In the 2019 financial year, Jungheinrich production plants and subsidiaries in Germany jointly consumed approximately 45,600,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. By completely avoiding the use of electricity from fossil fuels such as brown and black coal or natural gas, the company is now reducing its emissions from electricity consumption in Germany to zero. Compared to the conventional energy mix, Jungheinrich is thus reducing its yearly CO2 emissions by approximately 15,500 tons.

The product life cycle assessment of the trucks manufactured by Jungheinrich also improves with the transition of production to green electricity, the company stated. Approximately 11 per cent of the energy that a Jungheinrich electric truck consumes over the course of its life cycle stems from its manufacture. “For us, responsibility for products starts not just at the factory, but many steps before that. As part of our Strategy 2025+, we are intensifying our activities to make Jungheinrich’s supply chain more sustainable, and this includes energy purchasing. This allows us to create sustainable value for our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our business partners and society at large,” explains Dr Brzoska.

In December 2020, Jungheinrich joined the international “50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders” campaign, an initiative by groups from different sectors that are playing a leading role in climate protection and realization of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.


Article Topics

News
Jungheinrich
Sustainability
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources