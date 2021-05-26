Kamps Inc. acquires Texas-based Total Pallet Solutions

Kamps Inc., one of the nation’s largest pallet suppliers and recycling service providers, has acquired Total Pallet Solutions, which is based in Alvarado, Texas. TPS operates two locations in Texas and services the Fort Worth, Dallas, Waco, and Alvarado markets. The acquisition of TPS builds upon Kamps’ core mission of providing standardized, best-in-class, pallet solutions on a national scale, Kamps stated.



TPS was established in 2011 by owners Kyle Lane and Jody Goldsberry. Since its inception, TPS has firmly positioned itself as one of the leading pallet companies and recyclers in the Central Texas region - growing to 135 employees and 200 trailers. Specializing in both reconditioned and remanufactured pallets, TPS plays an integral role in supporting a diverse set of industries. The previous owners, along with all 135 employees, will be joining Kamps.

The addition of TPS improves Kamps’ national presence to over 30 owned and operated locations, 2,800 trailers, 1,200 employees, and 150 locations in national pallet partner network. Each location plays an important role as recent market demand and conditions prove that standardized, national, pallet providers are key to successful supply chains. Kamps’ continued growth through new locations and acquisitions strengthens its position to support supply chains with their customer-centric brand of pallet solutions – on a national scale.

“TPS will be instrumental in the continued growth for Kamps in Texas and beyond” said Kamps Inc. president, Mitchell Kamps “TPS has been a key member in our national pallet network for many years and through the network we have built strong relationships between our companies. Our shared dedication to customer service, financial growth, and team development lends assurance to a successful future together.”

Kyle Lane, co-founder of TPS, said “We are very excited to be a part of the Kamps Team and are looking forward to growing the business together throughout the region. We have always admired their ability to grow their company while treating their partners, customers, and employees with the utmost respect.”



