Kenco opens California facility supporting e-commerce fulfillment

Kenco Logistics, North America’s leading third-party logistics provider, today announced a new warehousing and distribution services facility located adjacent to the high-demand Los Angeles market in Perris, California. Supported by leading technology and experienced staff focused on customer service, the space is equipped with innovative warehouse and inventory management systems to meet the needs of a wide variety of organizations in many different industry verticals.

With the growth of e-commerce and regional distribution models, there has been a resurgence in demand for warehouse space. In 2018, demand for warehouse space exceeded supply by 29 million square feet, as warehouse availability reached its lowest point since 2000.

The 579,708-square-foot facility features access to all major transportation routes and includes foreign trade benefits, as shipments from international markets can be processed and transloaded to trucks or rail delivery. The multi-client space is equipped to meet the requirements of e-commerce fulfillment, ensuring that products are delivered safely and on-time through a combination of valued added services, transportation options and efficient warehousing capacity. The Perris site is now the fifth location in California, joining warehouse spaces in Livermore, Oxnard, Rancho Cucamonga and Chino.

“With the need for warehouse space growing, we are excited to expand our distribution center network in the highly sought-after California market,” said David Caines, Chief Operating Officer, Kenco Logistics. “With decades of industry experience and a focus on innovation, Kenco is well-positioned to meet the needs of clients in this high-demand market. Our team is dedicated to helping clients improve their supply chain at all levels and overcome even the most difficult logistics challenges.”

Kenco, which operates dedicated warehouses across North America, is committed to helping clients focus on their core business by optimizing logistics, identifying inefficiencies and developing solutions that save time and money. With a culture of service and continuous improvement, Kenco’s team of seasoned logistics engineers develop a custom strategy for each customer, working to create data-driven solutions that impact the bottom line.



