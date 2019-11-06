KION North America awarded ISO Certifications

KION North America Corporation’s processes are now certified to the following International Standards; ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management System and ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

“Having strong QHSE Management Systems in place allows us, as a team, to reduce the risk for the company and keep good standing customer satisfaction levels within the North American market,” said Max Vome, HSE&S manager, KION North America.

As a member of KION Group, KION North America is guided by standards of sustainability, compliance and ethics and continually strives for excellence for its’ employees, operation and the environment.

“Health, Safety, Environment and Quality certifications to the latest international standards is an excellent way for KION North America to ensure that processes continue to improve for all our stakeholders, especially for our customers, employees and suppliers,” said Daniel Schlegel, vice president of operations, KION North America.



