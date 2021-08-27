KION North America expands territory via partner Lift Parts Service’s additional location

KION North America recently announced that Lift Parts Service L.L.C., part of the KION North America dealer network, has added an additional location to better serve its customers in Garden City, Kansas. Lift Parts Service L.L.C. is authorized to sell both the Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands at all its sites.

“KION North America is honored to partner with dealers who are committed to selling and supporting our brands,” said Rick Schiel, director of dealer development. “We are proud of our partnership with Lift Parts Service L.L.C. and are pleased they are expanding their coverage area to better serve the Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands for customers in the western Kansas marketplace.”

Founded in 1962, Lift Parts Service L.L.C. is the oldest lift truck company in Wichita, Kansas. This long history of support to the Wichita area has earned the company a reputation as a trusted solutions provider for the area’s material handling needs. Both locations in Wichita and Garden City specialize in new and used forklift trucks as well as forklift parts, sales, rentals, and service.

“We are excited to be able to expand within our existing territory,” said Kyle Free, chief operating officer, Lift Parts Service L.L.C. “Our team in Garden City have worked very hard to ensure the same level of care customers have come to expect with Lift Parts is duplicated in our western Kansas location.”

Headquartered in Summerville, S.C., KION North America Corporation is a member of the KION Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. Their brand companies, Linde and Baoli, serve the specific industrial truck requirements of the US, Canadian and Mexican markets with a broad and complementary product portfolio. KION North America also works closely with its sister company, Dematic, a global leader in automated material handling that provides a broad range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions.



