Körber announces Asia partnership with Attabotics

Körber will be able to provide companies across the Asia Pacific region with integrated logistics systems equipped with Attabotics’ patented storage structure and robotic shuttles.

By

An Attabotics robotic shuttle. They travel both horizontally and vertically within a storage infrastructure.
An Attabotics robotic shuttle. They travel both horizontally and vertically within a storage infrastructure.

Körber, the international technology group, today announced an Asia-focused distribution agreement with Attabotics, a vendor of a 3D robotics storage and fulfillment solution. Körber will provide companies across the Asia Pacific region with integrated logistics systems equipped with Attabotics’ patented storage structure and robotic shuttles that save warehouse space by at least 85%, according to the companies.

Through this partnership, manufacturers across multiple industries, including e-commerce, food & beverage, beauty & healthcare, retail, and electronics, will gain access to Attabotics’ unique supply chain system. Attabotics provides a robotic warehousing and fulfilment system that condenses typical warehouse aisles into a single, vertical storage structure. The company specializes in 3D robotic shuttles that travels both horizontally and vertically, unlike ground-based Autonomous Mobile Robots and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs).

Customers enjoy faster picking and shipping times with Attabotics’ all-in-one fulfilment system, which maximizes the speed and flexibility of warehouse processes, the partners added. The system’s reduced footprint allows businesses to build their warehouses in high-density areas. 

Win Thian CHAI, CEO of Körber Supply Chain Asia, said, “Attabotics is a fast-growing, technology-focused supply chain company, and we are very pleased to expand our partnership with them to include Asia, where businesses are increasingly automating their picking and order processing processes. Establishing a deeper relationship with Attabotics helps us to continue paving the way towards a future where every manufacturer has a flexible, reliable, and efficient automated warehouse system.”


