Körber to acquire enVista’s OMS platform and freight audit and payment service

Körber announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase enVista’s Enspire Commerce platform and its Freight Audit and Payment (FAP) service. The addition of enVista’s capabilities expand Körber’s portfolio to enable businesses to deliver upon ever-increasing consumer expectations in today’s highly competitive omnichannel landscape, Körber explained.

Via this acquisition, Kӧrber added that it becomes a single, global provider of omnichannel commerce, fulfillment and transportation software. By combining Kӧrber’s wide range of software in areas like warehouse management system (WMS) solutions and transportation management system (TMS) solutions with enVista’s software and expertise, organizations have a means of aligning and digitizing commerce and supply chain operations end-to-end, Körber added.

According to enVista, the deal is targeted to close September 1, 2022. Financial terms have not been disclosed. As part of the acquisition, approximately 400 of enVista’s 850 global associates will transition to Körber, including enVista CEO Jim Barnes, who will help lead Körber’s strategic direction and Unified Commerce and FAP practices, reporting to Chad Collins CEO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. Barnes will continue to be part of enVista’s strategic leadership as a remaining owner and member of a board of directors that will be put into place. enVista partner and co-founder, John Stitz, will become enVista’s CEO at the time of closing.

“Körber is the trusted fulfillment and distribution technology partner for thousands of organizations worldwide,” said Collins. “Acquiring enVista’s commerce platform enables our customers to manage the life cycle of the order from multiple demand sources and network-wide inventory. The freight audit and payment service provides a single source of transportation visibility and tracking typically not available in ERP or TMS solutions. This, with the addition of enVista CEO Jim Barnes and 400 commerce and transportation experts, furthers our ambition to be a global supply chain software champion through an integrated solution suite.”

This announcement follows KKR’s acquisition of a significant minority stake in Körber’s supply chain software business in March 2022, which enhanced the financial resources available to the business.

The full functionality of enVista’s Enspire Commerce platform goes beyond OMS, according to Körber. It spans order orchestration, enterprise inventory availability, store fulfillment, customer care, dropship, marketplaces, subscriptions, product information management (PIM), point of sale/mobile point of sale (POS/mPOS), mobile fulfillment and shipment experience management.

According to enVista, the deal will allow it to strategically focus on fast-tracking growth plans for its global supply chain consulting, IT managed services, Microsoft, robotics and automation solutions, while giving enVista’s commerce and transportation offerings a broader software platform and ecosystem for accelerated growth at Körber.

Barnes commented that, “It has been one of the biggest joys and privileges of my life to grow enVista alongside some of the most talented and innovative associates and clients in the industry. I am immensely proud of the global software and consulting enterprise we have built and the exceptional results we have consistently delivered together over the last 20 years.”

Barnes continued, “I look forward to joining enVista’s long-time partner, Körber, to deliver next-generation supply chain and omnichannel solutions that solve complex challenges for today’s leaders. I am confident our clients will be in good hands at Körber and also at enVista with my partner and co-founder, John Stitz, at the helm.”

Under the agreement, Körber will acquire enVista’s offices in India, Canada, the UK, Singapore and Australia and a portion of enVista’s Carmel, Indiana headquarters. enVista will retain a development and operations presence in India.



