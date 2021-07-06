MMH    Topics 

Kroger collaborates with KNAPP to modernize and expand DC

Grocery company's Great Lakes DC project in Ohio will pair KNAPP shuttle solution with robotic palletizing

By

The Kroger Co., the major grocery retailer, has announced their agreement to deploy, expand, and enhance the capabilities and capacity of its existing Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, Ohio, together with KNAPP. The facility is currently being renovated to add automated storage, case order picking and palletizing. The project is expected to be complete this summer.

The DC opened in 2003 and currently services 115 stores in central and northwest Ohio, as well as southeast Michigan and the Ohio River Valley region. During the renovation, the facility will expand by 130,000 square feet.

Tony Lucchino, Kroger’s vice president of supply chain and network strategy said of the agreement, “Kroger’s investment in KNAPP’s latest technology allows the Great Lakes Distribution Center to improve efficiency in replenishing our stores, enabling us to quickly deliver fresh food to our customers. The expansion of the facility is part of the ongoing transformation of our supply chain network, and this project will more than double our capacity while delivering innovation and scalability that can grow with demand.” He added, “This collaborative project will allow us to better serve customers in the region.”

The site uses a unique combination of KNAPPs storage and picking system OSR Shuttle Evo that deliver grocery cases in an exact sequence to the picking and palletizing robot RUNPICK. The solution aims at delivering next generation efficiency and performance increases for Kroger’s supply chain network.

According to KNAPP Inc. CEO Josef Mentzer, “The technology investment in the Great Lakes Distribution Center has been designed to add a new level of flexibility to the Kroger supply chain network and deliver a resilient approach to investments in automation.”

Tom Homan, Delaware City Manager said of the expansion, “This transformation by Kroger will further improve the speed and service that the company delivers to its customers and reaffirms Delaware’s leading role in the region as a hub for logistics and distribution excellence.”


Article Topics

News
Knapp
Kroger
Palletizing
Shuttle
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
North American robot orders soften after record 2022
AEC, MHI’s newest Industry Group, to hold inaugural membership meeting in May
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources