MMH    Topics 

Lands’ End selects Manhattan Associates’ solution to optimize distribution and transportation

Leading ecommerce apparel company standardizes supply chain operations on Manhattan’s unified platform

By

Latest Material Handling News

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
More News

Manhattan Associates recently announced that Lands’ End, a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and home products, has chosen the Manhattan Active Supply Chain solution. This unified solution will support the company’s Uni-Channel initiative to deliver a high-quality customer experience across its growing footprint.

In just a few years, Lands’ End has expanded its market presence through a diverse uni-channel strategy, including its own and third party websites, third party wholesale relationships and 31 company operated Lands’ End stores. With the evolution in customer shopping habits across channels, it has also invested in improving the technology infrastructure required to manage a complex channel network.

The retailer selected Manhattan Active Supply Chain, the most adaptable, configurable, extensible and scalable supply chain execution system ever engineered. By unifying distribution and transportation, Manhattan has unlocked a new level of agility and responsiveness within supply chain operations.

Lands’ End will begin implementation of Manhattan Active Transportation Management in June. The company will initiate implementation of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management in the company’s U.S. distribution centers in August.

“We are proud to be working with Manhattan Active Supply Chain,” said Chieh Tsai, EVP, chief product officer at Lands’ End. “This relationship will be a key driver for our uni-channel strategy, allowing us command and control of every part of our supply chain, and enabling us to continue to deliver our legendary customer service.”

“Manhattan Active Supply Chain was purpose built to optimize operations cross channel and cross function,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas at Manhattan Associates. “We are proud that Lands’ End has selected Manhattan Active Supply Chain and look forward to helping the company achieve a new level of speed and agility.”


Article Topics

News
Manhattan Associates
Omni-Channel Fulfillment
TMS
WMS
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources