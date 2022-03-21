Largest Pack Expo East to date opens

Pack Expo East opens its doors today at the Pennsylvania Convention Center offering solutions to the industry’s most pressing operational challenges including workforce shortages, increased automation and the need for productivity enhancements, according to the Operational Priorities and Challenges in Packaging and Processing infographic, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Pack Expo East 2022, March 21-23, marks the fifth edition of the regional show and is the largest to date, convening 400 exhibiting companies with packaging and processing professionals from over 40 vertical markets across 100,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

“Pack Expo East opens at a time when our industry is facing unprecedented demands driving rapid change across all segments,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Finding solutions to the many operational challenges facing packaging and processing professionals requires first-hand review of new technologies and meaningful dialog with experts, and peers in the field – which is what Pack Expo East delivers.”

Currently, significant labor shortages are making hiring the right individuals to invest in a career in manufacturing a top issue, according to the infographic based on PMMI’s Key Challenges in Packaging and Processing Operations report. PACK EXPO East offers programs and activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging and processing.

The Workforce Development Pavilion is the destination to learn about PMMI U resources designed to strengthen and train current employees and grow the future workforce. PMMI partner schools present their mechatronics and packaging and processing offerings, and attendees can connect with students interested in careers in the industry. And at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase (Hall B, Booth 625), local high school robotics teams showcase their design, engineering, and troubleshooting skills.

As the pandemic has accelerated the need to incorporate automation technology into packaging and processing operations, PACK EXPO East provides industry professionals the perfect opportunity to see the latest technology in action and problem solve with suppliers. This biennial, three-day regional event taking place in the focused Northeast corridor provides professionals from consumer packaged goods (CPG) and life sciences companies a convenient opportunity to explore these automation solutions and find the right applications to serve this changing marketplace.

Additionally, as the PMMI infographic highlights, both the workforce shortage and the move to automation are impacting productivity. End users are seeking solutions to increase overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), assure on-time delivery, improve time to market and meet customer deadlines.

New technologies and innovative solutions for productivity will be showcased throughout the world-class PACK EXPO East educational offerings, free of charge, on the show floor. In the center of the show floor, The Innovation Stage (Booth 2226) provides quick presentations on breakthrough technologies, innovative applications, and proven approaches from experts. The presentations are offered each day of the show and available on-demand for all registrants. The Forum (Booth 1026) features interactive sessions on industry trends by the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers and PMMI Business Intelligence, followed by small group discussions and Q&A. These sessions are offered daily on the show floor.

Endorsed by top industry associations, the Association Partner Pavilion brings together a valuable mix of professionals, enriching the connections and encouraging industry-wide collaboration. Participating associations include the Adhesive and Sealant Council, AIM North America, AIPIA, the Smart Packaging Association, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), F4SS, The Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), OMAC – The Organization for Machine Automation and Control, PDE Trade and the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA).

Beyond the show floor features, networking opportunities include:

Taste of Philly PACK EXPO East Opening Reception (Monday, March 21; 3-5 p.m.) in the Grand Hall in the Pennsylvania Convention Center

PMMI’s Young Professionals Networking Reception (Monday, March 21; 5-7 p.m.) at SPIN Philadelphia

The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network Reception (Tuesday, March 22; 3-5 p.m.), in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Room 204C, sponsored by ID

Technology, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, Polypack, Septimatech, SMC Corporation and WLS

Attendees can pre-plan their time on the show floor by downloading the mobile app to identify and map out exhibitors to visit, search education sessions and more. At the show, attendees can use the app to easily navigate the show floor and quickly locate the exhibitors they want to visit. The PACK EXPO East show app, sponsored by ProMach, can be downloaded from the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Just a drive or train trip away for most of the east coast, no other event offers such a wide range of state-of-the-art packaging and processing solutions as PACK EXPO East. To learn about the PACK Ready plan, visit packexpoeast.com/packready.

Registration for PACK EXPO East is still available at packexpoeast.com and onsite.



