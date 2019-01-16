Learn more about MHI’s Industry Groups at ProMat 2019

Sara Pearson Specter

January 16, 2019

In addition to cruising the aisles of ProMat, attendees seeking to delve deeper into different types of materials handling equipment and how they work together are invited to turn to show sponsor MHI’s Industry Groups. Members of each group display a placard in their booths and are available to answer equipment application and safety questions; the MHI exhibit (Booth S3354) also offers information.

So, what are MHI Industry Groups? There are two types under the MHI umbrella, representing products and solutions. Both groups work to collect, develop and share insights specific to their type of equipment, or about integrated solutions that address challenges faced within the industry as a whole.

“The individual industry groups focus on a particular technology, whereas the solution community’s mission is to connect directly to the users and gain a better understanding of the day-to-day obstacles they face,” explained John Paxton, MHI’s COO/CEO-designate. “The collaboration in the Solutions Community helps MHI members to develop complete, integrated solutions using the latest technologies that meet the requirements of users in warehousing and distribution operations.”

Product groups are comprised solely of MHI members. Participating companies collaborate to collect, develop and disseminate statistics, standards, technical information, safety best practices, case studies and other educational materials specific to the type of equipment they manufacture.

Groups include suppliers of automated storage/retrieval systems (ASRS); automatic guided vehicle systems (AGVS); casters and wheels (ICWM); conveyors and sortation systems (CSS); overhead cranes (CMAA); electrification and controls (ECMA); ergonomic products (EASE); hoists (HMI); lifting and positioning equipment (LIFT); loading dock equipment (LODEM); monorails and workstation cranes (MMA); protective guarding (ProGMA); racks (RMI); and storage equipment (SMA). Several of the groups will be presenting free, on-show floor educational seminars throughout ProMat.

“The Solutions Community also includes MHI members joined by supply chain thought leaders such as users, integrators, consultants, media and academia,” continued Anupam Berry Bose, manager of MHI’s solution and product groups.

Together, this group discusses topics of mutual interest that enhance the supply chain—independent of brand or technology. In addition to building relationships, their collaborations seek to identify market trends and challenges within materials handling and supply chain operations to develop timely, relevant solutions. Participants also identify, develop and disseminate forward-looking information on emerging technologies for industry practitioners and users.

“All attendees interested in getting their company involved in the Solutions Community can do so by dropping by the MHI ProMat booth,” Bose added, noting that additional information about all MHI Industry Groups can be found at http://www.mhi.org/industrygroups.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.