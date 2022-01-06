MMH    Topics 

LiftOne acquires Atlanta operations from Briggs Equipment

Acquisition expands LiftOne representation of the Hyster and Yale brands to major metropolitan market

By

LiftOne, a CTE company with headquarters in Charlotte, NC, announced today it has been appointed as the new Hyster and Yale dealer in Atlanta, Georgia, following its acquisition of Briggs Equipment’s operations in that location on December 31, 2021. LiftOne is one of the largest material handling dealers in the U.S., with six locations in Georgia and 19 locations throughout its five-state service area.

“What sets our dealership apart is our unwavering commitment to be a trusted partner to our customers, our team members and the communities we serve,” said Mark Drummond, President of LiftOne. “Our award-winning service team of over 450 highly-trained technicians are at the ready with industry-leading technology to service all brands of material handling equipment for our customers. LiftOne will continue to deliver consultative equipment solutions to help customers increase efficiency and productivity in their operations. We look forward to being a trusted partner to our new Atlanta customers and the communities in which they live and work. In the near term, our primary focus following the acquisition will be to make the transition seamless for all of our customers.”

“The Atlanta market is critically important to both Hyster and Yale,” said Hyster-Yale Group President, Americas, Chuck Pascarelli. “We are delighted to have a dealer with LiftOne’s proven record of success and commitment to excellence expand into the Atlanta market. We feel it further reinforces our position as an industry leader in independent distribution.”


2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
