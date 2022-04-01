MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Looking back at Modex 2022

Modex, held March 28-31 in Georgia's World Congress Center, was by all accounts a success. Here's a look back at Modern's Show Daily coverage of the event.

By

On paper, Modex 2022 featured four keynotes, 850 exhibits, more than 100 on-floor seminars, multiple events, awards and more. Even more than all of that, Modex 2022 served as an opportunity for the industry to congregate in person once more, shop for ideas and see new equipment in action.

Hopefully, you were able to attend the show and see all the folks on your list. If you weren’t, or didn’t quite finish your list, the Show Daily has you covered.

You can read about all the booths our team of editors visited during the show and review our coverage of the show here:

https://www.mmh.com/topic/category/modex

See you at ProMat 2023!


About the Author

Noel P. Bodenburg's avatar
Noel P. Bodenburg
Noël P. Bodenburg, executive managing editor, has been with Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News since 2006. She is a graduate of Boston University. Prior to joining the Supply Chain Group magazines, Noël worked as a production and managing editor at other industry business-to-business publications.
