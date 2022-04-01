Looking back at Modex 2022

On paper, Modex 2022 featured four keynotes, 850 exhibits, more than 100 on-floor seminars, multiple events, awards and more. Even more than all of that, Modex 2022 served as an opportunity for the industry to congregate in person once more, shop for ideas and see new equipment in action.

Hopefully, you were able to attend the show and see all the folks on your list. If you weren’t, or didn’t quite finish your list, the Show Daily has you covered.

You can read about all the booths our team of editors visited during the show and review our coverage of the show here:

https://www.mmh.com/topic/category/modex



See you at ProMat 2023!



