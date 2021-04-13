Lucas Systems previews new AI-based tools

At ProMatDX, Lucas Systems is previewing new AI-based tools that are being rolled out in the Lucas warehouse optimization suite featuring Jennifer Intelligence. “The new tools use machine learning technology for dynamic slotting, workforce planning and performance management,” said John H. Schriefer, Lucas’ marketing communications manager.

During the event, Lucas will also be hosting a virtual demonstration of its AI-based dynamic travel optimization solution that has generated productivity gains of up to 122% in two dozen DCs in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

On Friday, April 16, Lucas is also hosting an education session outlining Practical Uses for AI in the DC. This presentation will bring the concepts of AI and data science down to earth and describe practical examples of how AI can be used to give managers actionable, data-driven insights they need to improve warehouse management and operations.



