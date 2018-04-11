Lucas Systems showcases software for dynamic work optimization

Roberto Michel

April 11, 2018

At a booth visit, John H. Schriefer, marketing communications manager for Lucas, explained how the DWO component of Engage provides for pick path optimization in voice pick areas, intelligent batching, as well as intelligent assignment creation. “The big benefit (of DWO) is through its improvements to picking productivity and other processes,” he said. “The major problem it addresses is the travel time involved.”

While most voice picking systems offer some productivity benefits over traditional hand-held device, system-directed methods of picking, or over paper pick lists, what Engage DWO offers is a way to intelligently navigate the pick paths, create more efficient batches, and other assignment operations in voice pick areas to gain additional productivity benefits for voice, Schriefer explained.

At the show, Schriefer said the simulation display that shows the pick path efficiencies that can be gained with DWO drew strong attendee interest. The exact productivity increases a facility can gain via DWO will vary depending largely on the density of the pick zones, he said, but 30 percent gains are not unusual via DWO, and some users have seen larger increases. Find Lucas Systems at Booth B4925.