Lucas Systems showcases software for dynamic work optimization

Lucas Systems (Booth B4935) highlighted the productivity benefits of its "Dynamic Work Optimization" or DWO capabilities within its Lucas Engage software solution.

Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
At a booth visit, John H. Schriefer, marketing communications manager for Lucas, explained how the DWO component of Engage provides for pick path optimization in voice pick areas, intelligent batching, as well as intelligent assignment creation. “The big benefit (of DWO) is through its improvements to picking productivity and other processes,” he said. “The major problem it addresses is the travel time involved.”

While most voice picking systems offer some productivity benefits over traditional hand-held device, system-directed methods of picking, or over paper pick lists, what Engage DWO offers is a way to intelligently navigate the pick paths, create more efficient batches, and other assignment operations in voice pick areas to gain additional productivity benefits for voice, Schriefer explained.

At the show, Schriefer said the simulation display that shows the pick path efficiencies that can be gained with DWO drew strong attendee interest. The exact productivity increases a facility can gain via DWO will vary depending largely on the density of the pick zones, he said, but 30 percent gains are not unusual via DWO, and some users have seen larger increases. Find Lucas Systems at Booth B4925. 


Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling (MMH), has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1986, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to MMH since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. He can be reached at [email protected]

