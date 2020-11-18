MMH    Topics     Equipment    Loading Dock Equipment

Maglio Companies implements high-speed, roll-up doors

The doors save the company $2,000 to $3,000 in energy and downtime costs annually.

By

Beginning as a pushcart delivery service 120 years ago, as it brought fresh market fruits and vegetables to the doorsteps of Chicago residents, Maglio Companies now processes, stores and transports fresh produce from facilities in four different states—Wisconsin, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Texas.

One of the keys to Maglio’s success has been the efficiency of its state-of-the-art warehouses. The company’s flagship location (in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale) is a prime example. Realizing that coolers and freezers were a key component in any food processing operation, the company extensively modified its cold storage area, installing high-speed, roll-up doors to improve food safety and efficiency and lower its maintenance costs.

Sam Maglio Jr., a fourth-generation owner, was the driving force behind the Glendale facility’s overhaul. After obtaining the facility, he oversaw construction of a high cube cold storage area, featuring three unique temperature zones and nine loading dock bays, onto the existing structure.

The loading dock is kept at 50°F, while the separate storage coolers—measuring 28 feet tall and 110 feet long—maintain temperatures between 35°F and 40°F with humidity levels of 98%. Each cooler uses blowers to create a positive-pressure environment that keeps the humidity level that high.

Maglio used mechanical sliding doors for these storage doors initially. However, the slow cycle times and occasional forklift impact damage diminished the benefits of their high R-values. Plastic strip curtains didn’t work either, as they would blow out, due to the positive pressure within the storage areas.

High-speed, roll-up doors from an industrial door manufacturer were used with much better results. These flexible, temperature-separating fabric doors store inside a one-piece radial header above the opening, which minimizes the door’s overall footprint. Using motion sensors, the doors automatically operate when a forklift or employee approaches and then shut behind them after safe passage. To exit, employees simply activate the door with a push button or pull cord.

The quick cycle times minimize air infiltration, which stabilizes the temperatures and humidity level to maintain product integrity. In fact, Maglio no longer has to run compressors constantly to keep the storage areas at prescribed temperatures.

“The run time on our refrigeration units went way down,” Maglio says. “From the energy efficiency standpoint, they were an improvement. From the humidity standpoint, it was much better for our produce.”

Since the doors open so fast, the odds of them being hit by forklifts will decline. The impactable nature of the doors also allows them to take a rare hit. And, by using magnetic strips, they can easily be put back onto their tracks, thereby reducing costly downtime for repair.

Maglio estimates that the doors save his company $2,000 to $3,000 in energy and downtime costs annually.

“The high-speed, roll-up doors make our workers more efficient, which helps us deliver the freshest produce to our customers,” Maglio says. “[In addition,] they save energy and keep our utility costs lower.”

Rite-Hite


(414) 355-2600


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Loading Dock Equipment
Casebook
Cold Storage
Dock Equipment
Rite-Hite
   All topics

Loading Dock Equipment News & Resources

Best Practices for Safe and Efficient Dock Operations
Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Dock and door services company Miner Limited acquires Pace Material Handling
Getting more ergonomic at the dock
Arctic Cold Storage drills down for dock efficiency
Creating smarter loading docks
4SIGHT suite helps companies improve efficiencies and automate
More Loading Dock Equipment

Latest in Materials Handling

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources