Make your plans for ProMat 2019

Sara Pearson Specter

April 11, 2018

With a record number of exhibitors and attendees seen at Modex 2018, MHI anticipates more of the same at ProMat 2019—the industry’s premier supply chain event. ProMat will once again be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, April 8-11, 2019.

“Our exhibitor space draw, held back in December of last year, attracted 630 exhibitors who reserved a first-day record of more than 363,000 net square feet of show floor space,” said George Prest, CEO of MHI. “It’s another sign that the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry continues to remain healthy and growing. We’ve certainly seen that here at Modex with exhibitors reporting the generation of numerous active leads and interest in the solutions our industry has to offer.”

In support of that assertion, Prest noted that page 48 of the 2018 MHI Annual Industry Report, “Overcoming Barriers to NextGen Supply Chain Innovation,” (released during Wednesday morning’s keynote) detailed specific buying plans of the 1,100-plus survey’s respondents.

Representing a wide range of industries within the manufacturing and supply chain industry leaders, 50% hold executive positions such as CEO, VP, general or department head Participating companies ranged in size from small to large, with 47% reporting annual sales in excess of $100 million, and 10% reporting $10 billion or more.

Manufacturing and supply chain operations continue to invest heavily in innovation. According to the survey, 47% of respondents are planning new technology investments totaling more than $1 million over the next two years, while 20% plan to spend more than $5 million, and 10% plan to spend more than $10 million.

The top five material handling equipment types survey participants plan to purchase within the next three years include:

• Forklifts and other wheeled, mobile equipment (47%)

• Packaging, labeling, shipping, weighing and cubing equipment (45%)

• Racks, shelving and storage equipment (42%)

• Batteries, chargers and motors (41%)

• Software systems for warehousing, distribution and logistics (40%)

All of those technologies and many more will be represented within exhibits at ProMat 2019, Prest added, as well as manufacturers, consultants, third party logistics (3PL) providers, publishers and systems integrators will be there to demonstrate their equipment, systems, software and services to manufacturing and supply chain professionals from around the world.

With more than 1,000 exhibitors spread across ProMat’s 400,000 square foot show floor, the event is expected to draw more than 40,000 visitors from over 120 countries. It also offers a comprehensive Educational Conference featuring keynotes, show floor seminars and other events. More information can be found at promatshow.com.