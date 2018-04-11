Make your plans for ProMat 2019
With a record number of exhibitors and attendees seen at Modex 2018, MHI anticipates more of the same at ProMat 2019—the industry’s premier supply chain event. ProMat will once again be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, April 8-11, 2019.
Events in the NewsMake your plans for ProMat 2019 Raymond Handling Concepts Corp., grows by more than 20% in 2017 Toshiba showcases a new print and apply system at MODEX Show HighJump Highlights “Automation Aware” WMS and business analytics capabilities From MHI: See you at ProMat 2019 More Events News
Events ResourceUse mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
All Resources
With a record number of exhibitors and attendees seen at Modex 2018, MHI anticipates more of the same at ProMat 2019—the industry’s premier supply chain event. ProMat will once again be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, April 8-11, 2019.
“Our exhibitor space draw, held back in December of last year, attracted 630 exhibitors who reserved a first-day record of more than 363,000 net square feet of show floor space,” said George Prest, CEO of MHI. “It’s another sign that the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry continues to remain healthy and growing. We’ve certainly seen that here at Modex with exhibitors reporting the generation of numerous active leads and interest in the solutions our industry has to offer.”
In support of that assertion, Prest noted that page 48 of the 2018 MHI Annual Industry Report, “Overcoming Barriers to NextGen Supply Chain Innovation,” (released during Wednesday morning’s keynote) detailed specific buying plans of the 1,100-plus survey’s respondents.
Representing a wide range of industries within the manufacturing and supply chain industry leaders, 50% hold executive positions such as CEO, VP, general or department head Participating companies ranged in size from small to large, with 47% reporting annual sales in excess of $100 million, and 10% reporting $10 billion or more.
Manufacturing and supply chain operations continue to invest heavily in innovation. According to the survey, 47% of respondents are planning new technology investments totaling more than $1 million over the next two years, while 20% plan to spend more than $5 million, and 10% plan to spend more than $10 million.
The top five material handling equipment types survey participants plan to purchase within the next three years include:
• Forklifts and other wheeled, mobile equipment (47%)
• Packaging, labeling, shipping, weighing and cubing equipment (45%)
• Racks, shelving and storage equipment (42%)
• Batteries, chargers and motors (41%)
• Software systems for warehousing, distribution and logistics (40%)
All of those technologies and many more will be represented within exhibits at ProMat 2019, Prest added, as well as manufacturers, consultants, third party logistics (3PL) providers, publishers and systems integrators will be there to demonstrate their equipment, systems, software and services to manufacturing and supply chain professionals from around the world.
With more than 1,000 exhibitors spread across ProMat’s 400,000 square foot show floor, the event is expected to draw more than 40,000 visitors from over 120 countries. It also offers a comprehensive Educational Conference featuring keynotes, show floor seminars and other events. More information can be found at promatshow.com.
About the AuthorSara Pearson Specter Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsMHI · Modex · ProMat · ·
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden 2018 Productivity Achievement Awards View More From this Issue