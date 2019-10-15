MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts

Making the Case for Pallet ASRS

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 10AM EDT

By

Date/Time
Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:00AM
Moderator
Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
James Sharples, Head of Solution Management, Technology and Competence Center, Swisslog
Mohan Ramankutty, Senior Director, Design and Development, Americas Technology Center, Swisslog
Patrik Malmsten, Product Manager, Cranes, Swisslog

Before investing in an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), you should know what information is required to evaluate and make a well justified selection.

What ASRS solutions are currently available?  What are their best use cases? Various business requirements, including throughput, SKU profile, batch sizes and available building cube, will need to be considered.

The type of ASRS selected will impact total cost of ownership, which means that issues like system redundancy, energy use and sustainability also need to be considered with the initial capital expenditure.

Attend this webinar to learn more about:

  • Key criteria to consider when evaluating traditional pallet stacker cranes vs newer pallet shuttle systems
  • The best applications for carrier-based and pallet stacker crane ASRS systems
  • How to manage inventory in less space at lower costs
  • How to combine high density and high throughput to meet the increasing storage demands of today’s warehouse
