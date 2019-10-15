Making the Case for Pallet ASRS

Date/Time Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:00AM Moderator Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists James Sharples, Head of Solution Management, Technology and Competence Center, Swisslog

Mohan Ramankutty, Senior Director, Design and Development, Americas Technology Center, Swisslog

Before investing in an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), you should know what information is required to evaluate and make a well justified selection.



What ASRS solutions are currently available? What are their best use cases? Various business requirements, including throughput, SKU profile, batch sizes and available building cube, will need to be considered.

The type of ASRS selected will impact total cost of ownership, which means that issues like system redundancy, energy use and sustainability also need to be considered with the initial capital expenditure.

Attend this webinar to learn more about:



Key criteria to consider when evaluating traditional pallet stacker cranes vs newer pallet shuttle systems

The best applications for carrier-based and pallet stacker crane ASRS systems

How to manage inventory in less space at lower costs

How to combine high density and high throughput to meet the increasing storage demands of today’s warehouse

