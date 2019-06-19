MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Matthews Automation Solutions named inaugural member of Manhattan Automation Network

As a leading provider of proven, next generation material handling solutions, Matthews has been certified by Manhattan Associates’ new partnership program.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
Demand for warehouse automation soars
More Automation

Supply chain and warehouse management system (WMS) provider Manhattan Associates (manh.com) has named Matthews Automation Solutions (matthewsautomation.com) one of five inaugural members of its new Manhattan Automation Network. The certification program provides warehouse and distribution center owners undertaking robotics and automation projects with faster—and more cost-effective—joint solution designs, integration touchpoints and implementation approaches.

By working with certified members of the Manhattan Automation Network, facilities will benefit from reductions in both the costs and complexity associated with adopting robotic and automation solutions. It provides cohesive, integrated flows between Manhattan software and the Network’s solutions partners. The certification process ensures that Manhattan WMS customers can leverage pre-built integration packages at the outset of their automation projects to significantly reduce overall project costs.

“As warehouses and distribution centers continue to struggle with labor challenges, more and more are turning to automated and robotic systems to bolster their human workforces,” explains Bernie McCabe, Senior Partner Alliances Manager at Matthews Automation Solutions. “Matthews’ Lightning Pick brand has long been a Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) with a proven material handling interface to their WMS. This partnership was a natural extension for our newest technologies—including the self-navigating Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)—validating them to be just as easy to integrate with Manhattan software.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Software
Automation
Manhattan Associates
Matthews International
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
Demand for warehouse automation soars
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources