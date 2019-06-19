Matthews Automation Solutions named inaugural member of Manhattan Automation Network

Supply chain and warehouse management system (WMS) provider Manhattan Associates (manh.com) has named Matthews Automation Solutions (matthewsautomation.com) one of five inaugural members of its new Manhattan Automation Network. The certification program provides warehouse and distribution center owners undertaking robotics and automation projects with faster—and more cost-effective—joint solution designs, integration touchpoints and implementation approaches.

By working with certified members of the Manhattan Automation Network, facilities will benefit from reductions in both the costs and complexity associated with adopting robotic and automation solutions. It provides cohesive, integrated flows between Manhattan software and the Network’s solutions partners. The certification process ensures that Manhattan WMS customers can leverage pre-built integration packages at the outset of their automation projects to significantly reduce overall project costs.

“As warehouses and distribution centers continue to struggle with labor challenges, more and more are turning to automated and robotic systems to bolster their human workforces,” explains Bernie McCabe, Senior Partner Alliances Manager at Matthews Automation Solutions. “Matthews’ Lightning Pick brand has long been a Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) with a proven material handling interface to their WMS. This partnership was a natural extension for our newest technologies—including the self-navigating Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)—validating them to be just as easy to integrate with Manhattan software.”



