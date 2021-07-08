Mecalux placed in Gartner global report for WMS solutions

Mecalux, a provider of warehouse management system (WMS) solutions, has been positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for its offering. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to Gartner, Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

“We believe this inclusion in Gartner’s global report reflects our more than 20 years of developing software solutions for warehouse operations worldwide and our commitment to covering the fast-evolving needs of an expanding logistics industry,” said Javier Carrillo, CEO of Mecalux.

Mecalux’s WMS, Easy WMS, offers organizations an efficient way to manage increasingly complex warehouse operations. The software, which provides multiple modules and functionalities to tackle business needs, can control simple manual facilities to large, complex, automated warehouses, according to Mecalux.

With more than 20 years of software development experience and a fast-growing team of specialized engineers expected to reach 400 in 2021, Mecalux’s Easy WMS is deployed in more than 1,000 facilities across 36 countries. More and more companies are opting for the SaaS modality, a cloud-based deployment model that allows for quick scalability of resources as well as reduced setup times and ownership costs. Mecalux also offers an on-premise option for warehouses.



