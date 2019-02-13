Meet the ProMat 2019 Show Daily team

MMH Staff

February 13, 2019

Meet Modern’s team of editors covering ProMat 2019 in Chicago.

Bob Trebilcock

Bob Trebilcock, Modern’s executive editor, has covered materials handling, technology and supply chain topics for Modern Materials Handling since 1984. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Trebilcock lives in Keene, NH. This is Bob’s 20th show daily for Modern.

Josh Bond

Josh Bond, Modern’s senior editor, has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University. A senior editor, Josh has worked with Modern for the past eight years. His Lift Truck Tips column and features have illuminated the topics and trends in the industry. Josh lives in Vermont. This is Josh’s 10th show daily with Modern.

Sara Pearson Specter

Sara Pearson Specter has written for Modern as an editor at large since 2001. Based in Oregon, Sara owns her own marketing communications firm with clients in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky., with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. This is Sara’s 15th show daily with Modern.

Roberto Michel

Roberto Michel, an editor at large for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. This is Roberto’s 14th show daily with Modern.

Chris Lewis

Chris Lewis, a contributing editor for Modern, is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. This will be Chris’s third show daily with Modern.

Noël P. Bodenburg

You won’t see Noël Bodenburg, Modern’s executive managing editor, on the show floor. She will stay back at the office and run the production end of the Show Daily operation. Noël has been with Modern and Material Handling Product News since 2006. This is her 13th show daily with Modern.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.