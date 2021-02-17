MHEDA announces its 2021 Most Valuable Partner (MVP) award winners

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) has announced its 2021 MVP Award winners on the MHEDA website. The MVP list, which includes more than 30 companies, can be found here.

MVP winners are awarded for their accomplishments in 2020, and must satisfy a rigorous set of criteria. Less than 10% of the association’s membership earn this award and each MVP must successfully demonstrate a commitment to business excellence, professionalism, and good stewardship.

To qualify, companies are required to provide evidence of their commitment to their partners in business including their customers, employees and suppliers. They must satisfy criteria in the following important areas:

• Industry Advocacy

• Customer Service & Safety Practices

• Business Networking

• Continuing Education

• Business Best Practices

MHEDA is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. It represents close 600 companies in the material handling equipment business.



