MHEDA’s Customer Appreciation Week runs Nov. 12-19

During week, visitors to Virtual Exhibitors Showcase can learn about the latest material handling equipment offerings, look for discounts, and enter for daily prizes

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association announced Customer Appreciation Week from November 12-19.

MHEDA’s Virtual Exhibitors Showcase helps companies find products, services and solutions throughout the year. During Customer Appreciation Week, attendees are encouraged to “walk” the tradeshow floor, network with MHEDA Member Exhibitors and learn about their new offerings.

Exhibitors in the Virtual Showcase often post new content in their “virtual booth”, but during Customer Appreciation Week many members might have special discounts or offers available and attendees have the chance to win a daily prize. Prizewinners will be announced on Friday, November 20.

Join MHEDA Members and other industry professionals to learn about material handling products, find solutions and connect with customers.

MHEDA is a trade association that serves over 600 material handling distributors, suppliers and associate companies worldwide with a variety of education, networking and business services. For more information about joining MHEDA, please visit www.mheda.org.


Article Topics

News
material handling equipment
MHEDA
