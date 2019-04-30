MHI and the Overhead Alliance joins OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down

MHI and the Overhead Alliance announced their support for OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down, an event held the week of May 6-10, 2019, which intends to prevent falls in construction by providing education and encouraging workplace discussion of safe practices for workers exposed to fall hazards.



The combined effort from OSHA, Cranes, Hoist, and Monorails (CHM) Alliance, and other strategic partners offers resources like how-to’s and certificates of completion for free at https://www.osha.gov/StopFallsStandDown/.



By continuing to reach workers and employers, OSHA aims to raise awareness and decrease the number of fall-related injuries and fatalities and injuries. Employers of companies not exposed to fall hazards can also use this opportunity to have a conversation with employees about the other job hazards they face, protective methods, and the company’s safety policies and goals. It can also be an opportunity for employees to talk to management about fall and other job hazards they see.



About the Overhead Alliance

The Overhead Alliance promotes the many benefits of overhead lifting and acts as the marketing arm for numerous industry groups within material handling, including the Crane Manufacturers Association of America (CMAA), Hoist Manufacturers Institute (HMI), and Monorail Manufacturers Association (MMA) Industry Groups of MHI. Learn more at mhi.org/industrygroups.



About the CHM Alliance

Formed in 2005, the CHM Alliance was formed with OSHA with the intent of being a liaison and partner to promote safety in overhead lifting.



