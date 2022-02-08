MHI announces 2022 Innovation Award finalists

MHI just released the list of finalists for the 2022 MHI Innovation Award. After receiving 121 submissions for this year’s awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial review process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value and impact.



Best New Product Finalists:

Beckhoff Automation for XPlanar

Boston Dynamics for Stretch

Exotec for The Skypod System

Phantom Auto for Remote Operation Platform Logistics

Best Innovation of an Existing Product Finalists:

Ancra Systems B.V. for Skateloader System

AutoStore for Grocery Micro Fulfillment Center (MFC) Solution

ProGlove for MARK Display

Rufus Labs, Inc. for Rufus WorkHero: Superhuman Platform for Supply

Best IT Innovation Finalists:

SVT Robotics for The SOFTBOT Platform, from SVT Robotics

Systems Loading Dock Equipment for myQ Dock Management

Veryable, Inc. for On-Demand Labor Marketplace

Yard Management Solutions for Yard Management Solutions

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to MODEX attendees. MODEX 2022 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, finalists will present their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor at MODEX 2022. The winners in each category will be announced at MODEX 2022 on March 30th during MHI Industry Night with Preacher Lawson. MHI would like to thank the five judges for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges.

To see more information and learn more about all of the 2022 MHI Innovation Award submissions, visit modexshow.com/innovation-awards.



