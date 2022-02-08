MHI announces 2022 Innovation Award finalists

MHI just released the list of finalists for the 2022 MHI Innovation Award. After receiving 121 submissions for this year’s awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial review process. Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value and impact.
Best New Product Finalists:
Best Innovation of an Existing Product Finalists:
Best IT Innovation Finalists:
The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to MODEX attendees. MODEX 2022 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction.
On Monday, March 28, 2022, finalists will present their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor at MODEX 2022. The winners in each category will be announced at MODEX 2022 on March 30th during MHI Industry Night with Preacher Lawson. MHI would like to thank the five judges for graciously volunteering their time as Innovation Award judges.
To see more information and learn more about all of the 2022 MHI Innovation Award submissions, visit modexshow.com/innovation-awards.