MHI announces formation of new robotics industry group
Members of The Robotics Group are leading manufacturers, integrators, consultants, and component suppliers of robotic solutions designed specifically for warehousing and distribution applications.
Technology in the NewsDatalogic and Brother Mobile Solutions expand alliance Balyo announces 10-year renewal of contract with Hyster-Yale Group Special Digital Issue: Top Suppliers of 2018 RightHand Robotics raises $23M in Series B funding MHI announces formation of new robotics industry group More Technology News
Technology ResourceSpecial Digital Issue: Top Suppliers of 2018 The combined forces of a strong economy, e-commerce growth and a tight labor market are making it more important the ever for warehouse and distribution center (DC) operations to find ways to make their existing infrastructure and people more productive.
All Resources
MHI is pleased to announce the formation of The Robotics Group (TRG), the newest MHI industry group. MHI Industry Groups are membership groups around product-specific categories that share information and conduct research to stay at the forefront of their industry.
Members of The Robotics Group are leading manufacturers, integrators, consultants, and component suppliers of robotic solutions designed specifically for warehousing and distribution applications. Traditionally, industrial robots in material handling applications have been limited to palletizing/depalletizing, conveyor picking, or other highly-repetitive tasks. Technology advancements are creating opportunities for robots and automated machinery in a wider variety of applications, including warehousing and distribution center activities.
TRG will conduct education and outreach with the goal of fostering technology adoption in this rapidly-changing industry sector.
The group was formed in response to the changing landscape of material handling and with support of both the MHI Board of Governors and MHI membership, including potential new members of the group, after focus group work and a developmental meeting.
TRG is soliciting applications for membership. Applications and inquiries about the group can be sent to Pat Davison at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 704-676-1190. Learn more today about The Robotics Group at mhi.org/robotics.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsMHI · Robotics · ·
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution 2018 Top 20 warehouses View More From this Issue