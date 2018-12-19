MHI announces formation of new robotics industry group

MMH Staff

MHI is pleased to announce the formation of The Robotics Group (TRG), the newest MHI industry group. MHI Industry Groups are membership groups around product-specific categories that share information and conduct research to stay at the forefront of their industry.



Members of The Robotics Group are leading manufacturers, integrators, consultants, and component suppliers of robotic solutions designed specifically for warehousing and distribution applications. Traditionally, industrial robots in material handling applications have been limited to palletizing/depalletizing, conveyor picking, or other highly-repetitive tasks. Technology advancements are creating opportunities for robots and automated machinery in a wider variety of applications, including warehousing and distribution center activities.



TRG will conduct education and outreach with the goal of fostering technology adoption in this rapidly-changing industry sector.



The group was formed in response to the changing landscape of material handling and with support of both the MHI Board of Governors and MHI membership, including potential new members of the group, after focus group work and a developmental meeting.



TRG is soliciting applications for membership. Applications and inquiries about the group can be sent to Pat Davison at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 704-676-1190. Learn more today about The Robotics Group at mhi.org/robotics.