MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat    MHI

MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards

Last night, during Industry Night at ProMat 2023, MHI announced the winners of the 2023 MHI Innovation and Startup Awards.

By

During Industry Night at ProMat 2023 on March 22, MHI announced the winners of the 2023 MHI Innovation and Startup Awards.

After receiving 156 submissions for this years’ awards, judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process.

Four finalists were previously chosen and announced as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact. 

The 2023 MHI Innovation Award winners are:

Best New Product: Agility Robotics

Best IT Innovation: OneRack

Best Innovation of an Existing Product: Hai Robotics

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMat attendees. ProMat 2023 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings, customer satisfaction, etc.

sSy.ai wins 2023 MHI StartUp Award
sSy.ai was the winner of the 2023 MHI StartUp Award. The StartUp Pavilion is a specialized area on the ProMat show floor where companies showcase emerging supply chain tech and innovation. This award was chosen by ProMat attendees during the first three days of the event. sSy.ai uses AI/ML to transform standard cameras into sensors. Besides object recognition, this technology allows the extraction of metric data (Indoor tracking, distance, speed, etc.) of any asset/object in the warehouse.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
Agility Robotics
HAI ROBOTICS
Innovation
MHI
OneRack
ProMat
sSy.ai
   All topics

MHI News & Resources

WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
AEC, MHI’s newest Industry Group, to hold inaugural membership meeting in May
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
More MHI

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources