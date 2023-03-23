MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards

During Industry Night at ProMat 2023 on March 22, MHI announced the winners of the 2023 MHI Innovation and Startup Awards.

After receiving 156 submissions for this years’ awards, judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial vetting process.

Four finalists were previously chosen and announced as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

The 2023 MHI Innovation Award winners are:

Best New Product: Agility Robotics

Best IT Innovation: OneRack



Best Innovation of an Existing Product: Hai Robotics

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMat attendees. ProMat 2023 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings, customer satisfaction, etc.

sSy.ai wins 2023 MHI StartUp Award

sSy.ai was the winner of the 2023 MHI StartUp Award. The StartUp Pavilion is a specialized area on the ProMat show floor where companies showcase emerging supply chain tech and innovation. This award was chosen by ProMat attendees during the first three days of the event. sSy.ai uses AI/ML to transform standard cameras into sensors. Besides object recognition, this technology allows the extraction of metric data (Indoor tracking, distance, speed, etc.) of any asset/object in the warehouse.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




