MHI is committed to health and safety at Modex 2022

Here are the protocols that the organization and the event venue have put in place and the recommendations it offers to all attendees.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, MHI is committed to the health and safety of all Modex 2022 participants. Here are the protocols that the organization and the event venue have put in place and the recommendations it offers to all attendees:

Mask Requirements.The City of Atlanta no longer requires masks indoors. As a result, Modex 2022 will be a mask-optional event for all visitors.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also updated their Covid-19 prevention guidelines. New guidance suggests people living in areas of low transmission for the virus, and who do not have underlying health conditions, can drop masking inside public places. According to the CDC, both Fulton and DeKalb counties, in which the city of Atlanta resides, are currently experiencing low levels of community spread for Covid-19.

However, a national executive order still requires people to wear face masks while using public transportation throughout the United States. This includes airports, airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and rideshare services. Therefore, masks are still required for all visitors while riding Modex shuttle buses.

COVID Vaccinations are Recommended and a Negative Covid Test is Strongly Recommended. MHI strongly encourages attendees to travel to the event only after they are fully vaccinated. This means that at least two weeks have passed since receiving a booster after the second dose of a two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, or the booster after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It also recommends that you have a negative COVID test result within 24 hours of attending the event.

These testing facilities are all located near the event site: 

URGENT CARE 24/7 Centennial Park:
Phone: (404) 721-0111 | Address: 285 Centennial Park Dr., NW, Suite CU-2A Atlanta, GA 30313 (Across from World of Coca-Cola)

Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (current location in partnership with GA Dept. of Public Health):
1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA 30313
Wednesday – Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Tuesdays | Pre-Registration Link: https://patientportal.advancedmd.com/146518/onlinescheduling/existing
Note: The website reads for GA Residents, however, they will test non-GA Residents

CVS Minute Clinic:
439 Highland Ave., NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 (Approx. 2 miles from GWCC)
https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing/covid-scheduler?symptoms=covid (GWCC Zip code is 30313)

Walgreens:
595 Piedmont Ave, NE Atlanta, GA 30308 is closest location offering tests (Approx. 1.7 miles from GWCC)
https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_testing (GWCC Zip 30313)

GWCC Guidelines and Protocols. The GWCC has taken steps to minimize the risks associated with infectious agents, such as coronavirus, and will continue to adhere to the protocols outlined in their GBAC Star accreditation. Learn more at https://www.gwcca.org/returnplan.

MHI will also implement protocols based on the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC, local and state authorities to help mitigate the risks associated with infectious agents such as the novel coronavirus, which may include:

  • Increased cleaning in all show management areas
  • Hand sanitizer stations located throughout the exhibit halls
  • More dedicated concessions and seating areas
  • Contact-free registration
  • Designated first aid area for any immediate needs or medical issues
  • Official Modex 2022 hotels and shuttle buses
  • Modex 2022 hotel and shuttle bus providers have committed to a comprehensive and thorough cleaning and sanitization process of rooms and common areas to meet the latest guidance on hygiene and cleaning.

Daily Health Check. Do not enter the Modex 2022 event space if you have symptoms of any coronavirus/Covid-19 or any other contagious infections spread mainly from interpersonal contact. Symptoms include: cough, muscle pain, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fever of 100.4°F or higher, new loss of taste or smell; and chills.

All attendees should practice good hygiene while at the show by: practicing physical distancing; washing and sanitizing hands frequently; using hand sanitizers that are available throughout the event space (but also consider bringing your own individual hand sanitizer); and properly disposing of your own trash including water bottles, cups, and utensils.

While MHI and the GWCC work to implement new and enhanced procedures to safeguard all participants, the organizations point out that the information listed above is not intended or implied in any way to be a guarantee against possible exposure to Covid-19 or any other infectious diseases during attendance at Modex 2022.


