MHI: ProMatDX attracted 17,000 attendees, content now on-demand

ProMatDX brought the manufacturing and supply chain industry together April 12 -16, with over 17,000 attendees

ProMatDX brought the manufacturing and supply chain industry together April 12 -16, with over 17,000 attendees learning, engaging and discovering equipment and technology innovations to build supply chain resilience amid disruption.

ProMatDX included 360 sponsor showcases, four keynotes, 106 seminars and 650 product demonstrations, 18 roundtables, 12 Live from ProMatDX sessions and five daily recaps, all with a big focus on automation and emerging technology solutions. All in all, the ProMatDX had 778,927 total interactions during the week and the event lives on as all content is now available on-demand until September 15, 2021.

Attendees included key decision-makers in virtually all manufacturing and supply chain industries including a majority of the Fortune 1000 and Top 100 Retailers. ProMatDX attendees represented 124 countries and six continents.

“The success of ProMatDX is proof of not only the strength of our industry but of the value that ProMat continues to deliver as a best-in-class supply chain event experience for manufacturing and supply chain professionals,” says John Paxton, CEO of MHI. “MHI was dedicated to creating the best digital environment for sponsors to showcase their cutting-edge solutions to an industry that needs these solutions now more than ever.”

According to registration data, 81 percent of attendees had buying authority and 32 percent plan on spending $1 million or more over the next 18 months on equipment and systems.


