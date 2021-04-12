MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

MHS highlights robotic multi-pick solution and HC Loop cross-belt sorter

MHS is showcasing its multi-pick robotic end effector solution, which processes up to 36 items at a time while also acting as an on-demand buffer.

By

MHS is showcasing its multi-pick robotic end effector solution, which processes up to 36 items at a time while also acting as an on-demand buffer. Nominated for an Innovation Award at ProMatDX, the solution holds some items while packing orders of various quantities, as available. The multi-pick robotic end effector offers significant productivity advantages for businesses with large amounts of multi-item orders to fulfill.

“Today’s e-commerce landscape pushes supply chains to meet faster service levels and overcome labor challenges in the face of intense cost pressures,” said Chuck Harris, vice president of distribution and fulfillment at MHS. “The HC Loop sorter and robotic multi-pick are examples of how advanced technology helps companies reduce dependency on a shaky labor pool, control costs and boost output.”

MHS is also presenting its HC Loop cross-belt sorter, which boosts throughput of a range of products and packaging types in an efficient footprint. The HC Loop sorter offers an efficient solution to keep orders flowing and meet strict delivery deadlines, handling everything from flats and bubble mailers to bagged items and corrugated cases.


