MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

MHS rebrands VanRiet, OCM businesses in latest step of integration process

The two companies are now simply referred to as MHS, providing a unified brand identity to customers worldwide.

By

Latest Material Handling News

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Automation

MHS (http://www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces the rebranding of its VanRiet and OCM businesses. The two companies are now simply referred to as MHS, providing a unified brand identity to customers worldwide.

“Consolidating legacy brands into a single MHS identity is an important step to portray our broad capabilities and consistent customer experience worldwide,” says Markus Augeneder, the company’s CEO of International, responsible for MHS operations outside the U.S. “Since becoming part of the MHS family, our European colleagues have upheld core values of reliability, trust and innovation to take care of our customers and support the continued global expansion of MHS.”

MHS announced the acquisition of VanRiet in May 2018 and OCM in August of the same year, expanding the company’s footprint in Europe and China. In the years since the acquisition, MHS has worked to support the research and development of new technologies, and market advanced automated solutions to a growing global market, backed with responsive local support.

Additional MHS acquisitions include Atronix and Advanced Production Systems in October 2017, A2i Systems in July of 2018 and eMotion in 2020, bolstering the company’s controls, software, integration, engineering and lifecycle service capabilities.

“Meeting global e-commerce demand requires immense material handling infrastructure and fuels our vision for MHS as a turnkey solutions provider with best-in-class automation technology and support,” says Scott McReynolds, CEO and Co-Founder, MHS Global. “This rebranding gives us the strong global identity to continue our growth trajectory in a fast-paced logistics market.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Automation
MHS
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources