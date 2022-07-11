Micro-fulfillment solution provider Alert Innovation opens new headquarters

Alert Innovation, a leader in grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems, is moving to a much larger space to accommodate the rapid expansion of its business. The new headquarters, located at 165 Dascomb Rd., in Andover, Mass., includes about 70,000 sq. ft. of office space and 30,000 sq. ft. of lab space. Approximately 75% of the company’s 450 associates will be based in the new location.

“Our offices in North Billerica served us very well as we launched the company and started to deploy our suite of automated fulfillment solutions. Now that we’re in a phase of rapid deployment and team growth, we need more room for our engineers and operations team to efficiently take us to the next level,” said John Lert, Founder and Executive Chairman, Alert Innovation.

The new location opened today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and featuring addresses by Alert Innovation and local government officials, including Massachusetts State Senator Barry Finegold, Representative Tram Nguyen and Representative Frank Moran. At this new facility, Alert Innovation is constructing the patented Alphabot system – a cutting-edge robotic solution for grocery automation that is currently being deployed in major grocery retail spaces throughout the US. The new lab will serve as an engineering hub and center of excellence for developing new technologies in automation.

“It’s critical to have the space for our team members to not only meet our obligations for current deployments but also to develop future versions of the company’s solutions. The new headquarters is ideally located to attract great talent in the Boston area, plus it allows for future growth,” said Fritz Morgan, CEO, Alert Innovation.

Alert Innovation continues to hire in all areas of the organization including software, hardware, systems engineering and more, as viewable here.



