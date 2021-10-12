MMH    Topics 

Miller Fabrication Solutions celebrates success of 2021 MFG Day events

The OEM fabricator also announces results from annual customer satisfaction survey

Building on its success from holding Manufacturing Day activities virtually in 2020, Miller Fabrication Solutions is wrapping up its 2021 events, which include one event still to come on Oct. 13. The company also released findings from a survey, indicating the interests of its global equipment manufacturers (OEM) customers.

Miller, a top metal fabrication partner for global OEMs, held free, onsite plant tours for the general public at its three locations in Brookville, Pennsylvania, and Homer City, Pennsylvania, on MFG Day, Oct. 1. Nearly 100 people attended the events. Along with these tours, Miller held a job fair throughout the day at each location to introduce Miller’s career, apprentice and training opportunities. Current open positions and related applications are accessible online here.

Miller also is hosting two free, live webinars as part of MFG Day. Designed to give an insider look into the start-to-finish process flow of heavy-fabricated parts development, the webinars showcase the intricacies of these processes and how they contribute to producing high-quality, finished parts for some of the world’s biggest equipment manufacturing brands. The second webinar takes place Oct. 13.

Miller Fabrication Solutions also has released a downloadable results summary from its Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. This year, Miller saw a record number of survey responses from OEM customers in its key industries, including construction, material handling, transportation and industrial equipment.

The infographic results of the February 2021 survey include:

• 71% of customers reported being “very satisfied” – an 87.5% increase from the 2020 survey;
• More than 90% of respondents say Miller is “extremely responsive” or “very responsive” to their questions and concerns, representing a 46% increase over the previous year; and
• 90% of responses rated the total value Miller provides as “excellent” or “above average,” up 46% from last year’s survey.

“In a year where OEM supply chain resiliency was severely tested, we are pleased to receive confirmation that our customers are seeing strong, positive outcomes from their relationships with Miller,” said Miller Fabrication Solutions President Eric D. Miller. “That said, we will never stop working on communicating, planning and scheduling more effectively to bring our customers creative solutions that address their greatest production challenges.”


