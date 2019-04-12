MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Trucks

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas acquires Equipment Depot

Founded in 1951, Equipment Depot is one of the largest independent material handling and rental businesses in the U.S.

By

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. (MLNA), the holding company for Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), has entered into an agreement to purchase Pon Material Handling NA, Inc., a U.S. material handling equipment dealer operating as Equipment Depot.

MLNA’s acquisition of Equipment Depot will further complement MCFA’s existing dealer network by adding direct, full-service material handling operations across nine states. David Turner will continue as president and CEO of Equipment Depot.

“Customers are increasingly seeking more comprehensive solutions to their material handling challenges,” said Ken Barina, MLNA president. “By adding Equipment Depot and their proven history of world-class customer service to our existing portfolio of products, we can continue to improve on our industry-leading solutions to our customers and dealer partners.”

Serving local communities since 1951, Equipment Depot is one of the largest independent material handling and rental businesses in the U.S. With locations spanning 1,500 miles, Equipment Depot has a stable and profitable client-base.

“Equipment Depot is proud to be part of the MLNA family, one of the largest material handling groups in North America,” Turner said. “MCFA and Equipment Depot have been long-time partners for more than 25 years. Together, we are well positioned to continue to provide industry-leading products and services to help our customers grow and succeed.”

MCFA has 110 authorized dealers covering more than 730 locations across North, Central and South America.


