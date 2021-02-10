MMH    Topics     News

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas announces changes for Americas region

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will become 100% fully owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext, effective March 1, 2021

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas announced today that Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will become 100% fully owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext, effective March 1, 2021. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group is a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions.

As part of this change, the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group subsidiary, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), will acquire the MCFA shares held by its minority stockholder, Caterpillar Industrial Inc., a subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc. This will make Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group 100% fully owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext based in Kyoto, Japan.

“We’re excited to take this next step as Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas,” said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Today’s milestone further demonstrates our long-term commitment to serving the Americas market, and we look forward to the next chapter ahead.”

Caterpillar Inc. and the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will continue their long-term strategic relationship, working together to deliver new products and solutions for their customers. The Cat lift trucks brand will continue to be used globally by the Mitsubishi Logisnext group.

“Caterpillar is proud of its long-standing relationship with Mitsubishi Logisnext,” said Phil Kelliher, Caterpillar vice president of the Americas Distribution, Service & Marketing Division. “We look forward to continuing our global strategic relationship, and we are pleased our customers will continue to be successful with Cat lift truck products.”

Additionally, Jungheinrich AG and the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will continue operating under its existing, long-term manufacturing and distribution agreement for the North American market.

The group will continue to offer a full-range of material handling, automation and extensive fleet solutions to customers across its five leading brands – Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Rocla, UniCarriers Forklifts and Jungheinrich.


