Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group appoints Equipment Depot as a dealer

Equipment Depot will be a non-exclusive dealer for Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands across Wisconsin and Northern Michigan, effective July 1

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today that it has appointed Equipment Depot as its non-exclusive dealer for the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands across Wisconsin and Northern Michigan, effective July 1, 2021.

Bringing more than 80 years of experience within the material handling industry, Equipment Depot will now represent the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands across 23 states and 50+ locations.

“The appointment of Equipment Depot in Wisconsin and Northern Michigan will further extend Equipment Depot’s coverage and strengthen their ability to support customers across the region,” said John Sneddon, executive VP, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas.

“We’re excited to further serve the Wisconsin and Northern Michigan markets,” said David Turner, president and CEO of Equipment Depot. “As a long-time provider in the material handling industry, our core focus is to help our customers succeed by offering an unmatched range of services and solutions. We look forward to this next chapter ahead.”

Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp. will also continue serving as a dedicated Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich dealer across Wisconsin and Northern Michigan. For more than forty years, Wisconsin Lift Truck has served as a dealer for the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group and have consistently been recognized as a top performing “Dealer of Excellence” throughout their history.

“We’re proud to continue our existing partnership with the Wisconsin Lift Truck team, who is known for their dedication to providing first-class customer service,” said Sneddon. “We value their continued support and high level of commitment to the industry.”

Founded in 1962, Wisconsin Lift Truck is the flagship company for the Wolter Group of Companies.


