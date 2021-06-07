Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group supports 8th annual National Forklift Safety Day

MMH    Topics 

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today its plans to observe the eighth-annual National Forklift Safety Day hosted by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA).

Taking place on June 8, National Forklift Safety Day serves as a focal point for forklift manufacturers to highlight the safe use of forklifts and the importance of operator training. It also provides an opportunity for the industry to educate customers and policy makers on forklift operating safety practices.

“National Forklift Safety Day is a significant event for our industry in promoting a safe work environment for all employees, and the importance of operator training” said Jay Gusler, executive vice president, operations at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and ITA chairman. “This past year has taught us the continued need for heightened safety awareness and the importance of emphasizing forklift safety and operator training. We’re proud to support and work with the Industrial Truck Association to help reinforce the safe use of material handling equipment.”

This day provides educational opportunities for customers, forklift operators and the government on the importance of safe forklift procedures. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its family of brands ̶ Cat lift trucks, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Unicarriers and Rocla ̶ are supporting National Forklift Safety Day through a variety of safety-focused activities:

• Company executives will participate in ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day virtual events with presentations from government representatives, safety experts and industry representatives.
• Welcome speech by Jay Gusler, executive vice president of operations at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and ITA chairman. 
• On June 8, Logisnext employees across the company’s three campuses will observe the occasion with its “Safety Every Day” commitment, an ongoing initiative focused on safety best practices.
• To help encourage and strengthen safe forklift operation, the company provides operators with training and safety resources including Operator Training, “Forklift Rules Of The Road” and “Forklift Certification FAQs.”


