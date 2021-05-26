MMH    Topics     News

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas teams up with PowerFleet on telematics solution

Targets North American market with telematics solution, available as a factory-installed option on all Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products

By

Latest Material Handling News

Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More News

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling lift trucks and fleet solutions, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with PowerFleet, a leading provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions. Together, PowerFleet and Logisnext have teamed-up to introduce the new PowerFleet Enterprise Telematic Solution to customers across North America.

Available as a factory-installed option on all Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products, customers will benefit from access to real-time data analytics to make more informed decisions, according the Logisnext. As an integrated solution, the PowerFleet Enterprise Telematics System will allow customers to monitor lift truck utilization, impacts, and company safety compliance quickly and accurately, while also optimizing their fleet’s performance.

“PowerFleet’s innovative technology and Mitsubishi Logisnext America’s advanced material handling equipment are a powerful combination,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “PowerFleet’s Enterprise Telematics is a first-class technology solution, empowering customers to more effectively manage their fleet across multiple brands, units and locations. We’re excited to bring this new level of support to our customers.”

Mark Stanton, GM of Supply Chain at PowerFleet, commented: “PowerFleet’s telematic solutions set the industry’s standard by monitoring safe operation, increasing material handling productivity, reducing costs, and ensuring equipment is in the proper place at the right time. By adding PowerFleet’s Enterprise Telematics Solution to its portfolio, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas becomes a one-stop shop for industrial fleet needs, which provides tremendous value to the customer. We’re excited to partner with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas to bring this solution to the North American market.”


Article Topics

News
Lift Trucks
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
PowerFleet
Telematics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
Despite sequential decline, March Services PMI points to growth, reports ISM
Covariant adds $75 million in Series C Funds to meet demand for scaled AI robotics deployments
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources