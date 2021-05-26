Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas teams up with PowerFleet on telematics solution

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling lift trucks and fleet solutions, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with PowerFleet, a leading provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions. Together, PowerFleet and Logisnext have teamed-up to introduce the new PowerFleet Enterprise Telematic Solution to customers across North America.

Available as a factory-installed option on all Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products, customers will benefit from access to real-time data analytics to make more informed decisions, according the Logisnext. As an integrated solution, the PowerFleet Enterprise Telematics System will allow customers to monitor lift truck utilization, impacts, and company safety compliance quickly and accurately, while also optimizing their fleet’s performance.

“PowerFleet’s innovative technology and Mitsubishi Logisnext America’s advanced material handling equipment are a powerful combination,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “PowerFleet’s Enterprise Telematics is a first-class technology solution, empowering customers to more effectively manage their fleet across multiple brands, units and locations. We’re excited to bring this new level of support to our customers.”

Mark Stanton, GM of Supply Chain at PowerFleet, commented: “PowerFleet’s telematic solutions set the industry’s standard by monitoring safe operation, increasing material handling productivity, reducing costs, and ensuring equipment is in the proper place at the right time. By adding PowerFleet’s Enterprise Telematics Solution to its portfolio, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas becomes a one-stop shop for industrial fleet needs, which provides tremendous value to the customer. We’re excited to partner with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas to bring this solution to the North American market.”



