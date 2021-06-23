MMH    Topics 

Modern Materials Handling’s 2021 Virtual Summit airs July 29

Registration open for free online event featuring insights on fulfillment trends from leaders with Main Pointe, St. Onge Company, Gartner, Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors, VDC Research, Interact Analysis, and Capgemini

By

Expert insights into trends and technologies impacting warehouse operations and order fulfillment will be available via Modern Materials Handling’s 2021 Virtual Summit, which is now open for registration. The free, virtual event will air on Thursday, July 29, with the full presentations available to registrants on-demand afterwards.

With the economy back in growth mode and ecommerce activity up sharply during the past year, Modern’s ninth annual Summit is an opportunity to learn how automation, robotics, software, mobility and advanced technologies are enabling warehouse/DC operations to keep pace with demand. In fact, this need to address growing fulfillment pressures is why the theme of Modern’s 2021 Virtual Summit is “Gearing up for Growth.”

Session presenters include leaders and analysts from Main Pointe, St. Onge Company, Gartner, Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors, VDC Research, Interact Analysis, and Capgemini. Mike Levans, group editorial director for Peerless Media’s supply chain group, and Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, will serve as moderators.
The sessions will be:

  • Keynote:  Gearing Up for Growth: Key Capabilities your Company Needs to Consider Today.
  • Session 1 on Automation: Automation’s Evolving Role in Future Growth
  • Session 2 on Robotics: Assessing and Scaling Robotics to Fit Your Operation
  • Session 3 on Supply Chain Software: The Ties that Bind
  • Session 4 on Mobility: What’s Next? Assessing the Maturity of Mobile Technology Solutions.
  • Session 5 on Ecommerce Trends: Hyper-local Fulfillment Takes Flight
  • Session 6 on Emerging Tech: AI, IoT & Machine Learning inside the four walls

Click on the links above to learn more about each session. Visit here to register for any of the sessions.


