Modex 2022 attendees planning supply chain investments

With MODEX 2022 less than two months away, attendee registrations are tracking in-line with the last two previous MODEX events. Looking at attendees that have registered to date, they are high in quality from a buying authority perspective and represent a large number of the Fortune 1000 and top 100 retailers and consumer goods firms.

When attendees register, they are asked to answer a variety of demographic questions indicating their industry, product interest, buying authority and spending plans.

Below are some highlights from current MODEX 2022 attendee demographics.

  • 85% have buying power
  • 35% plan on spending over $1 million over the next 18 months
  • 50% are corporate or senior management
  • 30% are middle management or IT/Engineering
  • 60% are looking for solutions for distribution centers or warehouses
  • 29% are looking for solutions for manufacturing facilities
  • 45% are coming exclusively to network and learn
  • 40% are coming exclusively to see new products and innovations

When it comes to the solutions MODEX 2022 attendees are looking for, attendees are looking for technology and automation solutions for their operations as well as e-commerce fulfillment solutions.

The top product interest categories for attendees are:

  • Automation and Robotics Equipment and Systems
  • Software, including AI
  • Conveyor & Sortation Equipment
  • Automatic Identification & Data Collection/Radio Frequency Identification
  • Packaging and Shipping Solutions
  • Sustainability and Alternative Energy Solutions
  • Racks, Shelving and Storage Equipment
  • Ergonomic and Safety Equipment

When it comes to their goals for attending, MODEX 2022 attendees are saying their top reasons for attending are to find new supply chain innovations and to network and learn. These statistics are an early indication of high interest in gaining new information to inform investments in the manufacturing and supply chain equipment and systems that will be showcased at MODEX.

MODEX 2022 will be held March 28-31 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center and will be the important week of 2022 for the manufacturing and supply chain industry featuring over 850 exhibits, 160 educational sessions and 4 keynotes. For more information and to register for free admission to attend MODEX 2022, visit modexshow.com. To learn more about MODEX health and safety protocols, visit modexshow.com/safety.


