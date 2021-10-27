MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Modex 2022 details announced

Show to be held in person; keynotes to include Erika Alexander, Sanjay Gupta, and Shaquille O'Neal

By

When the largest manufacturing and supply chain trade event of 2022, MODEX, returns to Atlanta on March 28 it will include over 900 exhibits from leading solution providers and a comprehensive Educational Conference of over 150 sessions focusing on best-in-class solutions for manufacturing and supply chain operations. MODEX 2022 exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling, logistics and transportation industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and smart, connected supply chain technologies.

“Exhibitors and attendees alike are eager to return to conducting business and experiencing the latest equipment, technology and solutions in-person,” says John Paxton, CEO, MHI. “There is no substitute for events like MODEX where you can see the solutions in-action on the show floor, learn about them in educational sessions and speak to the leading firms and innovators at one location to get answers specific to your operations. We are excited to provide this market access and knowledge opportunity for our entire community.”

“Our industry’s essential role over the last 18 months brought a focus to the role of supply chain solutions in the overall global economy.” says Daniel McKinnon, EVP of Exhibitions, MHI. “Seeing the large array of solutions, meeting with leading suppliers and connecting with peers will allow attendees the opportunity to discover solutions that will be essential for their success in the future.”

In addition to the exhibits, the MODEX Conference will include four keynotes and over 150 show floor educational seminars covering leading trends, best practices and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make manufacturing and the entire supply chain work more resiliently, efficiently and profitably.

March 28 Keynote: Women in Leadership
Erika Alexander, Chief Global Operations Officer for Marriott International

March 29 Keynote: A Conversation with Sanjay Gupta
Preparing for the next pandemic – insights into future health-related disruptions

March 30 Keynote Panel: Preview of MHI 2022 Annual Industry Report
John Paxton, CEO, MHI and Thomas Boykin, Supply Chain Specialist Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

March 31 Keynote: A Conversation with Shaquille O’Neal
Shaquille O’Neal, Cultural Icon and NBA Star

March 31: MHI Industry Night with Preacher Lawson
MODEX will feature an evening of music, food, drinks and entertainment by comedian Preacher Lawson on Wednesday, March 31. Tickets to this event are $50 and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. The door prize for this event will be a trip of a lifetime vacation. Trip Value: $30,000. See official rules.

Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum on March 28 at MODEX
MHI has partnered with Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association and the Warehousing, Education and Research Council (WERC) to bring an afternoon of discussion, education and networking for women in our industry.

MHI Young Professionals Network Reception on March 28 at MODEX
This event provides attendees to network and connect with young professionals in the material handling and supply chain industry.

MODEX 2022 Student Day on March 30
MHI in partnership with Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), College Industry Council on Material Handling (CICMHE), Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) and the Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI) presents Student Day at MODEX 2022 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

MODEX is the largest manufacturing and supply chain expo held in North America and South America. The event will be held March 28-31, 2022 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

For more information on exhibiting or attending MODEX, visit modexshow.com.


