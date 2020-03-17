Modex seminar podcast: Coronavirus and Global Supply Chains: What You Need to Know Now

MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

MODEX 2020 featured a seminar on COVID-19 and the impact on global supply chains that is now available as a podcast on MHI cast.

MODEX 2020 featured a seminar on COVID-19 and the impact on global supply chains that is now available as a podcast on MHI cast.

The Coronavirus outbreak has already had significant impact on global supply and demand. Every company and every industry is feeling these impacts in different ways. In this podcast, experts discuss the impacts to date, how these are rippling through supply chains, and what is most likely to happen next. Learn what you can do now and what lessons can already be learned from the outbreak and the response by governments and corporations.

The podcast was moderated by Kathy Fulton, Executive Director at the American Logistics Aid Network. Participants included: Philip J. Palin - Supply Chain Resilience Author and Researcher, David Shillingford, Chairman, Resilience360 and John Paxton, Chief Operating Officer at MHI.

Listen to the podcast here.


