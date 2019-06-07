MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

National Forklift Safety Day: Q&A with Feehan at ITA

A quick chat with Brian Feehan, president of the Industrial Truck Association (ITA)

By

Latest Material Handling News

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
More Lift Trucks

More NFSD details available at [url=http://www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day]http://www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day[/url].

Modern: What are the origins and intent of National Forklift Safety Day?
Feehan: It’s the 6th year of NFSD, which started with an ITA conversation about similar events in the United Kingdom and Australia, and we wanted to create something like that in North America. We all talk about safety, but there weren’t a lot of opportunities to raise awareness. Initially we started in June because that’s also the National Safety Council’s safety awareness month, so there are a lot of activities already.

Reception from ITA members and others in the industry was fantastic, and we’re pleased by continued support from members and the associations we work with. NFSD is a great opportunity for competitors to take off their company hats and unify behind the message of safety. A key message we want to share is the need for operator safety training. You see that with their combined efforts it becomes a stronger message that operator training and safety are critical to ensuring a safe environment.

Modern: How has NFSD evolved along its path to raise awareness?
Feehan: We have the national event in Washington, and each year we see more and more companies picking up the logo and hosting events. While we maintain outreach at the national level, there is continuing growth at the state and local levels, which makes a big difference since that’s where the boots are on the ground.

NFSD highlights one day, but safety is 365, so that’s one of the themes we’ve been highlighting. Forklift users need a comprehensive approach and it is a full time cultural program that you need to adopt. We refer people to work directly with an OEM provider and equipment dealer to get their insights. We can’t say one is better than another, but you can ask for their recommendations. They all have fantastic programs if you reach out.

Technology obviously has been enhanced in the last several years, but there are no substitutes for actual hands-on operator training. Technology has improved conditions and enhanced safety, but it’s just a part of a comprehensive safety program.

The numbers back that up. You can go through OSHA’s records and track incident and accident data from back in 1998 when they launched their forklift training rule. We saw a significant decline in accidents and they have continued to decline over years, even with the increased amount of forklift products in the marketplace. That’s a fantastic story, but it’s still important we continue to push and make sure people are aware operator training is essential.

The awareness level has certainly increased. In the first year we had some good numbers, with around 20 million online impressions, but last year we finished with just over 80 million.

Modern: What’s the schedule for the big day?
Feehan: This year in Washington D.C, the National Press Club, the world’s leading professional organization for journalists, will host an NFSD event and presentations on June 11.

The ITA board has put in place a task force of ITA member representatives including roles like general engineering reps, suppliers groups and OEM members. That task force serves as an advisory board and steering committee for themes and speakers and resources.

There are also all of those local and regional events. Each year there are creative new approaches, but you can expect open houses, posters, free operator training, OEM safety program giveaways and safety expos. We’re excited!


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Forklifts
ITA
Lift Trucks
National Forklift Safety Day
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources