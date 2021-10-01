National Manufacturing Day highlights recycling’s sustaining role

Each year the recycling industry in the United States manufactures 130 million metric tons of material into commodities that are used in new products. In recognition of the industry’s contributions to American manufacturing, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) today joins in the celebration of National Manufacturing Day.
“As we come together to recognize the work of American manufacturers, we cannot do so without acknowledging the countless benefits of the recycling industry,” said ISRI President Robin Wiener. “Recycling is manufacturing. The manufacturing industry depends on recycling and the critical raw materials the industry provides. ISRI is proud to represent the men and women of the recycling industry and the essential role they play in keeping American manufacturing operating.”
The recycling industry is pivotal in the manufacturing process. In the United States alone, 70 percent of materials processed by the recycling industry annually are used in American manufacturing. Additional facts and figures regarding recycling’s role as manufacturing include:
Currently, 159,640 jobs are directly supported by recycling and brokerage operations of the recycling industry in the United States. These jobs pay an average of $77,300 in wages and benefits to American workers and local communities throughout the country, according to ISRI.