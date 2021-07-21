MMH    Topics 

New Automate Preview Series launches Sept. 14

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) to host six executive webinars covering topics such as robotics, automation, and application of AI.

By

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) has announced it is hosting the new Automate Preview Series, a program of six executive webinars starting September 14. The series will outline some of the technologies and applications that will take center stage at Automate in Detroit, June 6-9, 2022.

Each Automate Preview webinar will feature a roundtable discussion with industry leaders, followed by presentations by innovative companies on the latest use cases, new technologies or emerging automation trends.

“We are seeing a growing awareness from companies recognizing a need to automate their processes, whether that means getting started or expanding their automation operations,” said Jeff Burnstein, President of A3. “We know companies need practical information on automation solutions today. That’s why we’re launching this Automate Preview Series to educate them on leading-edge technology and innovations that will help them compete globally. Plus, they’ll be better prepared to make buying decisions when they visit Automate next year.”

Free registration is open now for all six webinars. The webinar titles and dates include: 

• Advances in Robot Picking, Grasping & Manipulation; set for September 14, 2021; 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

• Putting Motion Control to Work in Your Production; November 2, 2021; 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

• Collaboration and Robotics: The Latest Solutions; November 9, 2021; 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

• Industrial Cybersecurity: Is Your Facility Protected?; February 15, 2022; 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

• Smart Automation: How AI is Changing Industry Today; March 15, 2022; 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

• Getting Started with Automation; May 17, 2022; 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET


