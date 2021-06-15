New brand ePicker launches lineup of material handling equipment

Material handling equipment provider ePicker, a new brand in the market, today launched its fleet of stackers, pallet jacks, access vehicles and Lithium-Ion powered forklifts aimed at maximizing the efficiency and productivity of material handling operations.

With changes in the supply chain brought on quickly by the pandemic over the last year, warehouse space has become tighter and retail operations are changing, according to ePicker. The vendor states it launched its line of material handling equipment to fill the gaps left by traditional forklift companies with more bulky products.

“The 24/7 nature of today’s business world demands efficiency, innovation and accuracy,” said Jason Bratton, General Manager for ePicker. “Current supply chain constraints are creating shortages in material handling equipment. Customers want solutions that are different than what has been done before.”

In today’s warehouse environment, there is no room for downtime, so ePicker has leveraged Lithium-Ion technology in some of its models to boost productivity and reduce, or even eliminate downtime. Lithium-ion batteries are lightweight, allow for opportunity charging during shifts and are maintenance-free, making them perfect for almost every application in the market today, according to ePicker.

“We are seeing more than 80 percent of our product demonstrations turn into instant sales at client locations. We believe our product line fills a gap where other suppliers fall short, and we stand by our tag line, ‘ePicker, picking up where others leave off,’” said Bratton.



