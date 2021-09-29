MMH    Topics 

New England Supply Chain Expo & Summit held virtually October 4

Learn about current economic conditions and emerging technologies shaping supply chains.

Customer dynamics and emerging technologies will be the topics at the New England Supply Chain Conference and Expo (NESCON) summit hosted by the local membership chapters of the Association of Supply Chain Management (ASCM).

NESCON 2021 is a single full-day summit with a visionary theme: Supply Chain 2030—A Bridge to the Future. The virtual conference is free to attend and will be held online Monday, October 4, 2021, from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm EDT.

Attendees can register for free online by clicking here.

“This summit is part of the supply chain community’s goal to inform the regional manufacturers and distributors about and trends that will create significant impact for businesses,” said Kenneth Glasser, NESCON executive producer / Chair, and current local ASCM chapter Board of Director. “We will put the best ideas and practices in front of top decision-makers, and provide a place where they can learn and discuss the pressing needs of the evolving supply chain ecosystem. Our vibrant community has embraced these once-a-year summits, even online, that convene top thinkers and doers. Making the summit free and virtual has made it very accessible to all supply chain professionals.”

The NESCON 2021 agenda includes provocative keynotes and expert technical presentations, on current economic conditions and uncertainties affecting trade and employment, new adaptive processes in sales and operations, technology forecasts and roadmaps for 2030, and expert insights into the future of work and customer-driven business transformation.
Top-level speakers include Jeff Carr of the Economic and Policy Place, Hari Abburi of Caltech Executive Education, the Demand Planning Institute’s Carol Ptak, industry advisor (and legend) Richard Ling, Alan G. Dunn of GDI Consulting and Training, Kelly Barner of Buyers Meeting Point, the University of North Carolina’s Rob Handfield, Philip Ideson of Art of Procurement, Joe Payne of Corcentric, and Daniel Theobald the CEO of Vecna Robotics and Mass Robotics.

In addition, a special NESCON Hall of Fame Award will be presented by Eliot Madow of Northeastern University.


