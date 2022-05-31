Ninth-annual National Forklift Safety Day to be hybrid event

MMH    Topics     Equipment

The Industrial Truck Association’s ninth annual National Forklift Safety Day will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., with in-person and virtual attendance options.

The Industrial Truck Association’s (ITA’s) ninth annual National Forklift Safety Day will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. For the first time, the event will be hybrid, with in-person and virtual attendance options.

The event serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training, and the need for daily equipment checks.

Open to everyone, National Forklift Safety Day registration is now open on ITA’s website. To register to attend in person or virtually, please visit indtrk.org/events. The format will remain the same as past years’ events with presentations from government representatives, safety experts, and industry representatives.

The speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2022 include:

  • Chuck Pascarelli, President, Americas, Hyster-Yale Group (Chairman, ITA Board of Directors)
  • Douglas Parker, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA)
  • Jonathan Dawley, President and CEO, KION North America, (Chairman, National Forklift Safety Day 2022)
  • Lorne Weeter, Senior Vice President, NA Customer Service, Dematic
  • Brian Duffy, Director of Corporate Environmental and Manufacturing Safety, Crown Equipment Corporation.

“ITA has been the voice of the industrial truck industry for over 70 years,” said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. “We understand there is a critical need for effective forklift operator training, and ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day is meant to keep that discussion at the forefront year-after-year.”

As National Forklift Safety Day nears, more information and updates will be made available here on ITA’s website.


