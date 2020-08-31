North Highland acquires LogistiPoint Consulting

North Highland, a change and transformation consultancy, announced today the acquisition of LogistiPoint Consulting, a leading retail supply chain and distribution consulting firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, LogistiPoint Consulting offers retail and consumer product companies a supply chain consulting approach that combines visionary skills and analytical thinking with a collaborative implementation process. The acquisition of LogistiPoint further strengthens North Highland’s strategy offering across several key industries and sectors, including retail, distribution, supply chain management and operational efficiency.

“North Highland and LogistiPoint share the same north star of building lasting capability for clients and embracing a transformation-led focus of partnering with clients to navigate disruptions within their industry,” said Dan Reardon, Chairman and CEO of North Highland. “By combining North Highland’s existing supply chain strategy offerings with LogistiPoint’s deep knowledge of engineering, facility design and labor management, we are able to offer end-to-end distribution performance improvement solutions to our clients.”

According to LogistiPoint’s website, its services include distribution center (DC) facility planning, labor management system (LMS) selection and implementation, and warehouse management system (WMS) replacement and enhancement projects. The company also does strategic services including DC network strategy, audits, and facility assessments.

“We are excited to join North Highland to drive transformation for clients by offering a full suite of solutions that drive significant results through customer, workforce and operational lenses,” said Randy Moore, founder of LogistiPoint Consulting. “As North Highland, we can offer end-to-end distribution capabilities that can solve our clients’ most pressing strategy, process, system and people challenges.”



