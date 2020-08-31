MMH    Topics 

North Highland acquires LogistiPoint Consulting

LogistiPoint Consulting offers retail and consumer product companies supply chain consulting, including distribution center-focused services

By

Latest Material Handling News

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More News

North Highland, a change and transformation consultancy, announced today the acquisition of LogistiPoint Consulting, a leading retail supply chain and distribution consulting firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, LogistiPoint Consulting offers retail and consumer product companies a supply chain consulting approach that combines visionary skills and analytical thinking with a collaborative implementation process. The acquisition of LogistiPoint further strengthens North Highland’s strategy offering across several key industries and sectors, including retail, distribution, supply chain management and operational efficiency.

“North Highland and LogistiPoint share the same north star of building lasting capability for clients and embracing a transformation-led focus of partnering with clients to navigate disruptions within their industry,” said Dan Reardon, Chairman and CEO of North Highland. “By combining North Highland’s existing supply chain strategy offerings with LogistiPoint’s deep knowledge of engineering, facility design and labor management, we are able to offer end-to-end distribution performance improvement solutions to our clients.” 

According to LogistiPoint’s website, its services include distribution center (DC) facility planning, labor management system (LMS) selection and implementation, and warehouse management system (WMS) replacement and enhancement projects. The company also does strategic services including DC network strategy, audits, and facility assessments.

“We are excited to join North Highland to drive transformation for clients by offering a full suite of solutions that drive significant results through customer, workforce and operational lenses,” said Randy Moore, founder of LogistiPoint Consulting. “As North Highland, we can offer end-to-end distribution capabilities that can solve our clients’ most pressing strategy, process, system and people challenges.” 


Article Topics

News
Acquisition
Consulting
facility design
LMS
WMS
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources