One 3PL’s Journey to Growth and Efficiency with Mobile Barcode Scanning

Thursday, June 18, 2020 | 2 PM ET

Today’s 3PL warehouse customers and end consumers expect nothing less than perfection. With the right warehouse technology and barcode scanning hardware, 3PLs can quickly increase accuracy and productivity to better serve their customers and remain competitive in today’s evolving logistics landscape.

Warehouses looking to take advantage of the rapid growth of ecommerce, which saw an increase of 54% compared to this time last year, can’t afford errors from a manual picking process. By automating warehouse best practices with barcode scanning, 3PLs will immediately reap operational benefits.

Join this webinar and hear from Averitt Express about how barcode scanning has improved their productivity and growth and learn how you can:

  • Solve warehouse challenges with handsfree barcode scanning
  • Increase pick counts and achieve 100% picking accuracy
  • Improve picking and packing workflows with scanning best practices
  • Choose the right devices and hardware for your WMS
