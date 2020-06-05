One 3PL’s Journey to Growth and Efficiency with Mobile Barcode Scanning

Today’s 3PL warehouse customers and end consumers expect nothing less than perfection. With the right warehouse technology and barcode scanning hardware, 3PLs can quickly increase accuracy and productivity to better serve their customers and remain competitive in today’s evolving logistics landscape.
Warehouses looking to take advantage of the rapid growth of ecommerce, which saw an increase of 54% compared to this time last year, can’t afford errors from a manual picking process. By automating warehouse best practices with barcode scanning, 3PLs will immediately reap operational benefits.
Join this webinar and hear from Averitt Express about how barcode scanning has improved their productivity and growth and learn how you can: